Morneau warns government won't accept Senate changes to budget bill

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau is urging senators to pass his budget bill without carving out provisions dealing with the creation of the new infrastructure bank.

But he's also sending a veiled warning that the government will not accept any changes to the bill, should senators insist on splitting it or otherwise amending it.

He says the government is determined that the bill be passed — as is — before Parliament breaks next week for the summer.

Morneau issued the warning today after fielding questions at the Senate's finance committee.

The Speaker of the Senate is expected later today to rule on a motion from independent Sen. Andre Pratte to separate out the infrastructure bank portion of the budget bill so that senators can study the proposal at greater length.