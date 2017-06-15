Derek Saretzky told RCMP he didn't know where God put child's body
The triple-murder suspect said God told him Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette was at peace; eventually, he led officers to Hailey's remains in a campground firepit.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The man charged in the murders of three people including a two-year-old girl told police the little one was in heaven, but he didn't know where God had put her body.
An Amber Alert had been issued for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, when police spoke with Derek Saretzky in 2015, believing he was a suspect.
In a lengthy interview with RCMP played in court, Saretzky told officers that God told him Hailey didn't have a happy life and was at peace now.
In the audio from the interview, Saretzky's father can be heard urging his son to do the right thing and tell police where they could find the girl's body.
Saretzky faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hailey, her father Terry Blanchette, who was 27, and Hanne Meketech, who was 69.
Saretzky faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hailey, her father Terry Blanchette, who was 27, and Hanne Meketech, who was 69.
Court has already heard that Saretzky eventually led officers to Hailey's remains in a campground firepit.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest millionaire lotto winner looking forward to retirement and a new house
-
Appeal court tosses murder conviction of N.S. man who burned body of girlfriend
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Grenfell Tower death toll hits 17, officials say finding survivors would be a 'miracle'