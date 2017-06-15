Police charge Huntsville, Ont., couple with fraud in pickup truck purchase
A
A
Share via Email
HUNTSVILLE, Ont. — A couple from Huntsville, Ont., is facing charges after allegedly resorting to fraud to buy a pickup truck.
Provincial police say the transaction took place in May at a local Ford dealership.
They did not provide details about the nature of the alleged fraud.
Police say they tracked the couple and the truck to Alliston, Ont., and arrested the pair.
A man and a woman — both 57 — are each charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.