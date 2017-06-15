Seven stories in the news for today, June 15

Seven stories in the news for Thursday, June 15

———

TRUMP SELECTS NEW AMBASSADOR TO CANADA

U.S. President Donald Trump has a selected a big-money political donor and philanthropist with ties to the coal industry as the next American ambassador to Canada. If approved by the U.S. Senate, Kelly Knight Craft would replace Bruce Heyman. He held the post since 2014 and resigned in January after Trump ordered ambassadors installed by former president Barack Obama to step down.

———

FEDERAL COMMITTEE EXPECTED TO CALL FOR BROADBAND LEVY

A parliamentary committee studying Canada's slumping media industry will reportedly call for a five per cent tax on broadband Internet services to boost a sector struggling to adapt to technological changes and evolving consumer habits. Liberal and opposition sources have told The Globe and Mail that the new levy is at the core of a majority report of the Canadian Heritage Committee and is to be released today.

———

ASYLUM CLAIM BACKLOG COULD HIT 11 YEARS

An internal government analysis says increasing asylum claims in Canada could push wait times for hearings to 11 years, costing the federal government $2.97 billion in social supports for claimants in the meantime. The projection is based on an analysis of the number of claims currently before the Immigration and Refugee Board and their ability to process them, given current resources. The memo says though the board is trying to whittle down the backlog, there's no new money in the latest budget and claim levels are expected to far exceed projections.

———

JUDGE'S INSTRUCTIONS EXPECTED IN N.S. MURDER TRIAL

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today in the first-degree murder trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson. Sandeson is charged in the death of Taylor Samson, a 22-year-old Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found. The trial has heard Samson went to Sandeson's apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana for $40,000.

———

SWEATING IN FOR NEW NOVA SCOTIA CABINET

Nova Scotia's recently re-elected Liberal government will unveil its cabinet today. Premier Stephen McNeil has a smaller slate of possibilities to choose from than he did in 2013, with the Liberals reduced to a slim majority of 27 seats in the 51-seat legislature. McNeil will have to find replacements for the Justice, Energy and Community Services portfolios.

———

CALGARY POLICE MAKE ARREST IN 'CANADA CREEP' CASE

Calgary police have charged a man for allegedly filming women for at least five years without their knowledge and posting their images to a Twitter account called "Canada Creep." Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley says police received a complaint on Monday about the photos and videos. James Robert Williamson, 42, is charged night with three counts each of voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings and is scheduled to appear in court today.

———

DAREDEVIL SET TO DANGLE OVER NIAGARA FALLS BY HER TEETH

A trapeze artist from a renowned family of daredevils is planning to hang by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls today. The stunt by aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda comes on the fifth anniversary of her husband's tight-rope walk over the falls. According to organizers, the chopper will hover about 100 metres above the Horseshoe Falls. Today's televised stunt, hyped by local authorities, is expected to last about seven minutes.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will make a rail announcement.

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will make an announcement on the next steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

— The team that will represent Canada at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto will be unveiled in Kingston, Ont.

— Andrew Scheer, new leader of the Conservative Party, will speak to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto.

— StatsCanada will release wages by occupation for January to June 2016 and the monthly survey of manufacturing for April.

— Begian Prime Minister Charles Michel will meets with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in Montreal.