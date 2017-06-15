Toronto police execute early morning raids in Project Kronic gang investigation

Toronto police executed multiple search warrants across the GTA this morning targeting an alleged gang known as the Driftwood Crips.

Detective Sergeant Brett Nicol announced the early morning operation in a video on the police service's YouTube channel.

He says it's the result of a year-long investigation dubbed Project Kronic into a street gang known as the Driftwood Crips and their criminal associates.

Police allege the Driftwood Crips is a criminal organization with cells that have infiltrated various communities in Ontario, including Toronto and Sudbury, as well as communities in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

A number police services across Ontario participated in Project Kronic.

Police will update the public with more information at a noon press conference.