Two suspects arrested after stolen car chase in southeastern Alberta

FOREMOST, Alta. — No one was hurt but three police vehicles were damaged during a vehicle pursuit in southeastern Alberta.

Mounties from the Taber and Foremost detachments were called in after two cruisers from the Raymond detachment were struck while officers were trying to stop a suspected stolen car on Wednesday afternoon.

Lethbridge police and the Calgary police helicopter were also called in for assistance when the suspect vehicle fled.

During the chase, a third police vehicle was struck by the stolen car and an RCMP officer discharged a gun.

The pursuit ended near the town of Foremost when a male and female were taken into custody.