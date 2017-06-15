Vandals again deface Pride rainbow-coloured crosswalk in Lethbridge, Alta.
A
A
Share via Email
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Vandals have again defaced a rainbow crosswalk that was put in place to mark the Pride Festival in Lethbridge, Alta.
Police say manure and tar had been spread on the crosswalk.
The area was closed to traffic Thursday morning while city crews tried to clean up the mess.
Devon Hargeaves, chairman of the festival that starts Friday, says they will not sit in fear and sorrow because of acts of bigotry.
The crosswalk was also vandalized on Monday.
Similar Pride rainbow crosswalks were defaced earlier this month in Saskatoon and Whitehorse. (Lethbridge News Now, Canadian Press)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Nova Scotia's latest millionaire lotto winner looking forward to retirement and a new house
-
Appeal court tosses murder conviction of N.S. man who burned body of girlfriend