Vandals again deface Pride rainbow-coloured crosswalk in Lethbridge, Alta.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Vandals have again defaced a rainbow crosswalk that was put in place to mark the Pride Festival in Lethbridge, Alta.

Police say manure and tar had been spread on the crosswalk.

The area was closed to traffic Thursday morning while city crews tried to clean up the mess.

Devon Hargeaves, chairman of the festival that starts Friday, says they will not sit in fear and sorrow because of acts of bigotry.

The crosswalk was also vandalized on Monday.