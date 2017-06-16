Court hears suspect in triple murder re-enacted child's killing for police
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A man accused of three murders in southern Alberta, including those of a father and daughter, re-enacted for police how he killed the girl.
Jurors at Derek Saretzky's trial in Lethbridge have heard that he had already confessed to kidnapping and killing two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette as well as to slaying her father Terry Blanchette.
Court heard Saretzky took investigators to the spot where he choked Hailey and dismembered her before throwing her body in a campground firepit.
There was a brief adjournment when one of the jurors started sobbing and needed a break.
Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Hailey, Blanchette and a woman named Hanne Meketech.
He has pleaded not guilty.
