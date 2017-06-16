Montreal police arrest four after drug raids turn up $2.5 million in meth
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Police say four people have been arrested after a series of raids targeting a drug production and distribution ring in the Montreal area.
Montreal police say they seized at least $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine as well as cocaine, crystal meth and $160,000 in cash.
They say they recived a tip in April about a drug trafficking ring that was allegedly involved in selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
Provincial police and officers from the Trois-Rivieres and Longueuil forces also took part in the raids.
The suspects, three men and a woman, are all known to police.
They are expected to appear in court later today.
(With files from Cogeco Nouvelles)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson