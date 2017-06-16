PM says unelected senators have no business re-writing federal budget

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is reminding senators that they're unelected and have no business rewriting a federal budget passed by the elected House of Commons.

The prime minister says he respects the role senators play in providing sober second thought to legislation.

Indeed, having instigated a new appointment process aimed at making the Senate more independent and less partisan, Trudeau says he actually encourages senators to scrutinize legislation and recommend improvements.

But he's drawing a line when it comes to the government's budget implementation bill, as senators debate whether to hive off the portion of it which deals with creation of a new infrastructure bank.

Trudeau says senators need to remember that the House of Commons has authority over budgetary matters.