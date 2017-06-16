Six stories in the news for today, June 16

Six stories in the news for Friday, June 16

———

PM TRUDEAU SPIKES CALL FOR BROADBAND TAX

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the notion of a five per cent tax on broadband Internet services to help Canada's rapidly evolving news industry. The tax was recommended by Liberal members of a Commons committee to help the slumping media industry adapt to rapid technological change and shifting consumer habits. But speaking in Montreal, Trudeau said he would not raise taxes on the middle class.

———

MORNEAU PRESSES SENATE TO PASS BUDGET BILL

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has issued a veiled warning that the government won't accept Senate changes to his budget bill — especially provisions dealing with creation of the new infrastructure bank. He issued the warning after an appearance before the Senate finance committee. Morneau said he expects the budget to be passed "intact" and appeared to suggest that the unelected Senate has no business rewriting the economic plan passed by the elected House of Commons.

———

TESTIMONY NEARS END AT SCHOOL SHOOTER HEARING

After two weeks of testimony, a sentencing hearing is drawing to a close for a teenager who killed four people and injured seven others in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche in January 2016. The defence is expected to call its last witness to testify today at the hearing which is being held to determine if the teen will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

———

POLICE OFFICER ACCUSED OF SEX ASSAULT SET TO TESTIFY

One of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a colleague is expected to take the stand today in his own defence. Leslie Nyznik and fellow officers Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara are being tried by judge alone. All three officers have pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015, which the woman has said took place at a downtown hotel after a long night of partying together.

———

COAST GUARD REVERSES COURSE ON INLAND CLOSURES

There is word the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to patrol the shores of Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba and Lake of the Woods in Ontario. The union representing coast guard crews and search and rescue specialists says the federal government has reversed a decision to close the service in these areas. Earlier this month, the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees said the coast guard planned to eliminate marine services on inland waterways.

———

WAYWARD BELUGA STUCK IN RIVER RETURNED TO OCEAN

A young beluga whale that lost its way in a New Brunswick river has been rescued in a complex operation that saw it travel by land, air and sea before being reunited with a pod in its natural habitat. The juvenile male whale entered the Nepisiguit River weeks ago, likely following a school of fish or an impulsive teenage drive for adventure. The beluga — about two metres long — appeared healthy but showed no sign of leaving the river on his own.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

— The Nova Scotia House of Assembly resumes with special one-day sitting to elect the Speaker and to swear in members.

— Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould hold a news conference to discuss cyber threats to Canadian democracy.

— Statistics Canada will releases Canada's international transactions in securities for April.