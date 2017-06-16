Vigils to be held for woman who disappeared after being seen at N.L. gas station

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Several vigils are being held today for a young woman who disappeared more than a week ago after being spotted at a gas station in St. John's, N.L.

The ceremonies are for Cortney Lake, a 24-year-old woman from Mount Pearl, N.L., who was seen on surveillance footage at the station last Wednesday.

Her disappearance has sparked a outpouring of concern and support from the community and efforts to get her home to her young son.

Lake's aunt appealed to anyone who may know something about her disappearance to come forward.

Glenda Power says Lake's family has been overwhelmed by people's response to the case, which was given its own hashtag by police in a bid to drum up information and tips.