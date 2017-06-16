Young man dies after crash involving motorcycle and van
FLAMBOROUGH, Ont. — An 18-year-old man has died after colliding with a van while driving a motorcycle.
Hamilton Police say the crash took place early Thursday evening in Flamborough, Ont.
They say the teen on the motorcycle crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the van.
The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Police have not released the victims' names.
