Environment Canada issues tornado warning for southwestern Ontario
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON, Ont. — Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southwestern Ontario.
The warning is in effect in London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.
The area is also under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management warns that people in the area should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
It says that people who hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground or flying debris should also take cover immediately.
Warnings are an urgent message that severe weather is either occurring or will occur, whereas watches indicate that there's potential for the severe weather to occur.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman whose texts encouraged boyfriend's suicide guilty of manslaughter
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Nova Scotia to begin pre-primary for some four-year-olds this fall, premier says
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford