Boy, 4, dies after being found unresponsive in family pool

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton, Ont., say a four-year-old boy has died after his parents found him in a swimming pool.

Investigators say the boy's parents found him in the pool at about 7 p.m. Saturday, not breathing.

Hamilton paramedics responded, and the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the family's home was under renovations, and the pool was in the process of being opened.

They say the coroner's office is investigating, and foul play is not suspected.