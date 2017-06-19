Harassment case hears about four handguns shipped to U.S. inside a computer

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has heard that four handguns were found inside a computer shipped by someone with the same name as a man on trial for criminally harassing his ex-wife.

Agent Frank Spizuoco of the American Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the RCMP notified his agency in 2016 about several dozen boxes sent to a California address.

Patrick Fox is accused of criminally harassing his ex-wife, Desiree Capuano, which includes allegations that hundreds of insulting emails were sent, one of which was copied to their son and said Fox would shoot the boy's mother if it were not morally wrong or illegal.

The Crown alleges Fox also set up a website with personal information and photos of Capuano, accusing her of child abuse, white supremacy and drug addiction.