Metro Cities: How cities are restoring Indigenous traditions

Indigenous traditions are increasingly on the map in cities, part of a national move towards truth and reconciliation gaining urgency ahead of Canada 150 and National Aboriginal Day on Wednesday. Municipalities, universities and individuals are rekindling a connection to the land with sweat lodges, storytelling and cultural festivals.

Here are some ways traditional Indigenous teachings are revived in the concrete jungle:

Native Child and Family Services built an Indigenous garden on the roof of its office building at 30 College St. in Toronto. The garden includes a sweat lodge, traditional plants and a healing circle.

A traditional Mi’kmaq wigwam was unveiled on the Mount Saint Vincent University campus in Halifax earlier this month, intended to be a site for ceremonies, smudging and other events.

Adrian Duke, from Muscowpetung First Nation in Saskatchewan, created an app similar to Pokemon Go that encourages users to walk around his adopted town of Vancouver and discover the Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge at various sites.

An Indigenous art park named in part (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞, is a nod to a Cree word for “I am the Earth.” Slated to open in 2018, the Edmonton park will display artwork by Indigenous artists that tell the story of the land.

The Kanata Festival from June 19 to July 1 in Vancouver takes place on the traditional unceded territory of the Coast Salish people and features food, art, workshops and performances related to Indigenous culture.