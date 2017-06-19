Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says two killed in construction accident

COME BY CHANCE, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro confirmed Monday the deaths of two workers during construction of a transmission line just west of Come by Chance.

The victims were employees of a contractor company working alongside the utility at the site.

All construction on the transmission line has been suspended.

The utility says it is working closely with the contractor, and it has expressed sympathy for the families and the co-workers who have been affected by the incident.

No other details were released.