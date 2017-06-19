Northeastern Ontario cops seize drugs, cash and firearms; 15 charged

SUDBURY, Ont. — More than a dozen people face numerous charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in northeastern Ontario.

Police say several forces seized 7,000 methamphetamine tablets along with small amounts of cocaine.

They also confiscated $25,475 in cash and 10 non-restricted firearms.

All but one of the 15 accused have been released.

They are expected to appear in court in Sudbury, Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake and North Bay over the next six weeks.