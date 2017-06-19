PC Leader Jason Kenney advocates rigorous candidate screening for new party
EDMONTON — Alberta Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says he will push for a rigorous screening process for prospective candidates.
Kenney says it's critical to prevent what he calls "bozo eruptions" from derailing a political party.
He says the federal Conservatives have already done so, with criminal record checks, a review of public and online comments, and rigorous one-on-one interviews.
He says while he respects free speech, joining a political party carries responsibility, and one person's extreme controversial comments can't be allowed to derail the work of hundreds of thousands.
Kenney made the comments at a town hall meeting in St. Albert, north of Edmonton.
About 350 people came to a hotel banquet room to hear Kenney deliver details on the proposal to merge his PC party with the Wildrose.