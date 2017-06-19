Six stories in the news for today, June 19

Six stories in the news for Monday, June 19

FOOD INFLATION FORECAST LOWERED: REPORT

Canada's mid-year food price report predicts food inflation will be slightly lower this year than previously estimated. The forecast projects grocery and restaurant food prices will rise three to four per cent this year, rather than the three to five per cent anticipated in December. The bad news, for many, is that meat is expected be more expensive than previously thought, with prices soaring seven to nine per cent by the end of the year.

LIBERALS TO TABLE ACCESS TO INFORMATION BILL

The Trudeau government plans to cap the spring sitting of Parliament with long-awaited legislation on Access to Information and national security. The government had promised an initial wave of changes to the Access to Information Act by the end of winter. The planned amendments included giving the information commissioner the power to order the release of government records and ensuring the access law applies to the offices of the prime minister, cabinet members and administrative institutions that support Parliament and the courts.

FEDS TO LAUNCH GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE STRATEGY

The federal government is launching its long-awaited strategy on gender-based violence today. The strategy will include a way to develop and share research on everything from street harassment to getting boys and men involved in solving the problem. Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef will shed more light on which programs will get a share of the $101 million over five years — plus $21 million annually going forward — when she unveils the plan in Toronto.

REFORMED SENATE WORKING OUT AS PM WANTED

Justin Trudeau has no regrets about turning the upper house into a more independent, less-partisan chamber. The prime minister says it's working out just as he hoped. Since the new regime was instituted, the Senate has passed 25 government bills. On six of the bills senators proposed amendments. Some of those amendments were accepted by the House of Commons, some were modified and others were rejected. But in every case, senators ultimately bowed to the will of the elected chamber and passed the bills.

COUILLARD TO TALK TRADE IN WASHINGTON

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard heads to Washington, D.C., today for a one-day visit that will include a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's point man on trade. Couillard is expected to meet with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as well as several senators. NAFTA talks, softwood lumber litigation, supply management and the trade complaint filed by Boeing against Bombardier are likely to be on Couillard's list of priorities.

ALESSIA CARA CHARMS IHEARTRADIO MUCH MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS

Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara offered a dash of charm to last night's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer co-hosted the event with Joe Jonas. The MMVAs built their rep on crazy antics over flashy accolades, but this year lacked any magic moments that could rival Lady Gaga's flaming bustier. Acceptance and diversity were the key themes espoused by the stars collecting awards.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets with provincial and territorial finance ministers