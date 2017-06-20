12-year-old boy dies in farm accident in southwestern Ontario

PERTH EAST, Ont. — Police say a 12-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in a barn in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario provincial police say they responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Township of Perth East, near London, Ont.

The OPP say paramedics took the boy to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say the cause of death has not yet been determined, but they've ruled out foul play.