Legislate New Brunswick greenhouse gas reduction targets: auditor general

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's auditor general is calling on the province to legislate targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

It is one of the recommendations in the first volume of Kim MacPherson's annual report released today.

She says emissions have declined from their peak in 2005, but meeting targets set for 2030 and 2050 will require significant action both provincially and federally.

MacPherson says Nova Scotia and three other provinces have legislated their greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Her report also shows that while NB Power has renewable energy targets, it doesn't have specific greenhouse gas reduction targets for the future.