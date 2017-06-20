Ontario thief snatches dozens of chickens, seven turkeys

WELLINGTON NORTH TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a thief in Wellington County has flown the coop with about $800 worth of live poultry.

Police began investigating on Monday after learning of the theft, which they believe took place over the weekend.

Police say the birds belong to two neighbours who house and care for the animals together.

They say the thief made off with about 25 chickens, 15 laying hens and seven turkeys, two of which are prize-winners with black bodies and hooked beaks.