Six stories in the news for today, June 20

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, June 20

SENATE BALKS AT SPLITTING BUDGET BILL

The Senate won't be splitting the Trudeau government's budget bill to hive off the portion dealing with creation of a new infrastructure bank. Senators rejected a motion late Monday to split the bill, defeating it on a tie vote of 38-38. The motion from independent Sen. Andre Pratte would have carved out the infrastructure bank provisions into a separate bill that could be examined at greater length.

LIBERALS SET TO TABLE NATIONAL SECURITY BILL

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale plans to introduce a bill today to upgrade a list of Conservative anti-terrorism measures. Among other things, it will include more robust oversight of the Canada Border Services Agency and ensure appeals by Canadians on the no-fly list will be subject to mandatory review. The Liberals had promised to repeal some elements of omnibus security legislation brought in by the Conservatives after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill in 2014.

GRIM PREDICTIONS FROM CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY

Almost one in two Canadians is expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and one in four will die from the disease, predicts a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society. It says an estimated 206,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer this year and an estimated 80,800 will die from the disease — making cancer the leading cause of death in Canada.

WOMAN MEETS REQUIREMENTS FOR ASSISTED DEATH: JUDGE

A judge says an Ontario woman with incurable erosive osteoarthritis fits a key requirement to receive a medically assisted death after her doctor refused to help her because he feared criminal prosecution. In a decision released Monday, Superior Court Justice Paul Perell ruled the 77-year-old woman's "natural death is reasonably foreseeable." He said her doctor had agreed, but changed his mind because he feared a murder charge.

VIETNAMESE 'BOAT PEOPLE' FOCUS OF NEW HERITAGE MINUTE

The makers of Canada's latest Heritage Minute say featuring the Vietnamese "boat people" in the short film was an ideal way to keep current events in perspective and usher in a national birthday. The short clip, now among others highlighting key moments in Canadian History, was released by Historica Canada on Tuesday and shines a light on Canada's admission of more than 100,000 refugees fleeing war-torn Vietnam in the 1970s.

CAE ISSUES ITS FIRST PILOT OUTLOOK REPORT

Montreal-based flight training provider CAE Inc. says airlines around the world will need 255,000 new commercial pilots over the next decade, a third of whom will be required in North America. CAE's report says there are about 290,000 commercial pilots working now, but 440,000 will be needed by 2027. It says 105,000 will be needed just to replace pilots who retire in addition to 150,000 new pilots to meet growing global demand.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release data on wholesale trade, travel between Canada and other countries, and nutritional supplements.

— Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will host a special preview of the new Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa.

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will appear at a Commons committee hearing witnesses on Canada's Defence Policy Review.