Yukon's Sourtoe Cocktail still available but theft of one toe tough to swallow

DAWSON CITY, Yukon — A mummified human toe that is the key ingredient in a strange drinking ritual in Dawson City, Yukon, has been stolen.

RCMP are searching for the suspects as well as the misappropriated member.

The shrivelled, brown toe vanished Saturday after being added to an infamous sourtoe cocktail served by the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City.

Hotel manager Geri Colbourne says a couple came in late that night and requested the unique drink but the waitress was called away after pouring two shots.

The toe was gone when she returned.

The toe is included in a shot of alcohol and, according to tradition, drinkers must allow it to touch their lips in order to join the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.

All the toes are donated and Colbourne says this one was fairly new.

There are others, but she can't understand why someone would take the digit, which is the subject of a reward from the hotel for its safe return.