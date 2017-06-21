Alberta triple murder trial hears about DNA links between suspect and victims

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The jury in an Alberta triple murder trial has heard that blood found on the accused killer's boot was a match to the two-year-old victim.

RCMP DNA expert Janice Lyons examined several blood samples relating to the deaths of little Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette.

Lyons says blood on one of Derek Saretzky's boots was found to be Hailey's, but no DNA could be retrieved from the firepit where the girl's remains were found.

Lyons says DNA from Terry Blanchette was found at both Blanchette's home and in a white van owned by the Saretzky family.

Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.