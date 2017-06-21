Conservative MP asks ethics watchdog to reconsider OK'ing Husky Energy hire

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Blaine Calkins wants the federal ethics watchdog to reconsider her decision to allow the former chief of staff to Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr to go work for a Calgary-based energy company.

Janet Annesley, who left Parliament Hill early last month, is now senior vice-president of corporate affairs at Husky Energy.

The Conflict of Interest Act says an ex-staffer at her level cannot work for a company with which she has had "direct and significant dealings" in the last year, but Husky says Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson told Annesley she was OK to take the job.

Annesley, who has years of experience in communications and lobbying for the oil industry, is prevented from dealing with Natural Resources Canada during a one-year cooling off period.

She is also barred from lobbying the federal government for five years

Husky says both the company and Annesley understand the rules.

In a letter to Dawson, Calkins notes the Husky website says Annesley will be in charge of "developing relationships," including with governments.

Calkins says Canadians would find it "difficult to believe" her job requirements would not involve violating the act and urged Dawson to look again.