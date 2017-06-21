Five stories in the news for today, June 21

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, June 21

———

SENATORS VOTE TO REMOVE SECTION OF BUDGET BILL

The Senate voted late Tuesday to ditch a so-called escalator tax on booze from the federal budget, defying Prime Minister Trudeau's insistence that only elected MPs have authority over budgetary matters. The government wanted to boost the federal excise tax on beer, wine and spirits automatically by the rate of inflation each year. Some senators felt this could devastate many small breweries and wineries.

———

CANADA GOING ON OFFENSIVE ON CYBERWARFARE

Weeks after giving the military permission to start developing cyberweapons and other offensive capabilities, the Trudeau government wants to issue a similar directive to Canada's electronic spy agency. New national security legislation unveiled by the Liberals would, among other things, let the Communications Security Establishment launch cyberattacks against foreign targets.

———

THUNDER BAY HATE CRIME STATE 'APPALLILNG': MP

A Thunder Bay MP says she's not surprised by "appalling" new numbers that suggest the Ontario city has the highest rate of metropolitan hate crime in Canada. Patty Hajdu, who is also the federal labour minister, once ran a homeless shelter in the Ontario city. Last week, a Statistics Canada report said most of the police-reported hate incidents in Thunder Bay were against indigenous people, accounting for 29 per cent of all anti-aboriginal hate crimes across Canada in 2015.

———

PANEL SELECTED TO CHOOSE NEW CBC BOARD MEMBERS

The federal Liberals have put together a star-studded cast to help choose new members of the broadcaster's board of directors. Long-time television news broadcaster Tom Clark will head an advisory committee designed to fulfil a Liberal campaign promise to overhaul the process for appointing board members at CBC/Radio-Canada. The nine-member committee also include theatre and television actor Colm Feore.

———

MELANIE MAH, MEAGHAN STRIMAS WIN TRILLIUM AWARDS

Authors Melanie Mah and Meaghan Strimas are the English-language winners of this year's Trillium Book Awards honouring Ontario-based writers. Alberta-born Mah won the top literature honour for her debut novel "The Sweetest One." Strimas, who grew up in Owen Sound, Ont., won the poetry prize for her third collection "Yes or Nope." The French-language literature prize was awarded to Ottawa-based Jean Boisjoli for his debut novel "La Mesure du temps."

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The NHL expansion draft will be held in New York. The Vegas Golden Knights will choose one player from each of the 30 teams' unprotected lists.

— Alex Neve of Amnesty International Canada holds an Ottawa news conference to discuss new evidence in the alleged Hassan Diab bombing case.

— Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips will provide details about a solar panel program.

— Saskatchewan's information and privacy commissioner will hold a news conference after releasing his annual report.