Newfoundland woman plans own funeral, gets celebrated band to re-do song for it

PETLEY, N.L. — An 80-year-old woman who planned her own funeral has managed to convince a celebrated Newfoundland band to re-record a song so it would be more appropriate for her eventual farewell.

Eleanor Parrott says she wanted to pre-plan her own funeral to remove the burden from her family and had ironed out all of the details except for one — the music that would play when she's carried out of the church.

Parrott says she loves the song "Carry Me" by Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers, but the ballad eventually turns into a jaunty tune and she didn't feel that was appropriate for the occasion.

So Parrott called up the band's manager to ask if they would re-record the song, maintaining a slow tempo throughout.

On Friday, band member Wayne Chaulk arrived on her doorstep in the village of Petley and handed her a copy of "Carry Me" that he had personally re-recorded to fulfil her unusual request.