NewsAlert:FBI: Suspect in Michigan airport stabbing incident Canadian resident

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. law enforcement authorities say a man allegedly involved in the stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport is a Canadian resident.

They have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Amor Ftouhi.

FBI special investigator David Gelios says Ftoui entered the U.S on June 16 and arrived at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., Wednesday morning.

He says the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

U.S. authorities said earlier Wednesday that they were investigating witness reports that the suspect made statements during the incident, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Public Safety Canada called the incident a "heinous and cowardly act," adding that Canadian law enforcement agencies are in touch with their U.S. counterparts and assisting them in every way possible.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw says the officer who was stabbed in the neck — airport police Lt. Jeff Neville — has undergone surgery and his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable.