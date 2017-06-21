U.S. not committed to completing NAFTA talks by end of 2017: Trump's trade czar

OTTAWA — The U.S. trade representative says he's not committed to wrapping up NAFTA's renegotiation by year's end.

Robert Lighthizer tells a Senate committee in Washington today that he wants to move as quickly as possible, but that it's a higher priority for him to seal a very high standard agreement for the U.S.

Lighthizer also says he hasn't set an arbitrary deadline to finish the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He says that while he still hopes to finish the renegotiation by the end of 2017, he notes that many people around him insist such a target is unrealistic.

The Mexican and U.S. governments have said they want NAFTA negotiations completed by the first quarter of 2018.