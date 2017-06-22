$50M breakdown-prone ferry to Fogo Island out of service with ice damage

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The ferry to Fogo Island, one of Newfoundland's prime tourism destinations, is out of service once again with ice damage to its hull.

The $50-million MV Veteran has had a history of mechanical flaws since it was launched with fanfare in 2015.

A provincial government spokesman says repairs will take two or three weeks after unusually heavy spring ice.

Brian Scott says costs of about $350,000 are not covered under warranty.

The Romanian-built vessel was out of service for several weeks last year with propulsion issues and other mechanical glitches.