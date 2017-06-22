Child and youth advocate urges change: indigenous communities 'must be heard'

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's child and youth advocate wants the province to put local communities at the heart of efforts to protect indigenous children at risk.

Jackie Lake Kavanagh says there's a chance for a new approach to child welfare as the government reviews related laws.

She says aboriginal communities must be heard when it comes to culture-based solutions that consider historic roots of addiction and neglect.

Lake Kavanagh wants the province to build new supports that actively involve leaders and residents to increase long-term success.

She says community healing that goes beyond typical child welfare approaches is needed in communities such as Natuashish, formerly known as Davis Inlet.