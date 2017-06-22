Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says Muslims also have a responsibility in the fight against terrorism.

Couillard says the stabbing of a police officer at the Flint airport in Michigan is the kind of terrorist event that cannot be disconnected "from Islam in general."

The premier was speaking a day after a Montreal man from Tunisia was charged after someone shouted in Arabic before stabbing the officer in the neck.

A criminal complaint charging Amor Ftouhi with committing violence at an airport says he asked an officer who subdued him why the officer didn't kill him.

Couillard said fighting terrorism is a responsibility that must be shared by everyone, including Muslims.