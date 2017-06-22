Donald Trump says he has no tapes of James Comey: Dale

WASHINGTON—There are no tapes.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday that he did not record his White House conversations with former FBI director James Comey, revealing that he was merely bluffing when he mentioned the possibility of tapes in a Twitter post in May.

Trump and his spokespeople had repeatedly refused to respond when asked if recordings existed. He finally provided the answer a day before a deadline set by the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Intelligence Committee.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump said on Twitter.

Despite his qualifications, Trump’s tweets Thursday afternoon amount to a rare public concession that his words were not based in fact.

He will now face questions about why he appeared to threaten Comey with the prospect of imaginary recordings.

Three days after Trump fired Comey, he wrote on Twitter: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

That tweet came the day after the New York Times published an account of a private dinner the two men had in January. The sources were anonymous, but Comey later acknowledged he had passed details of his exchanges with Trump to his friends.

Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally, told the Associated Press that Trump was “instinctively trying to rattle Comey.”

“He’s not a professional politician. He doesn’t come back and think about Nixon and Watergate. His instinct is: ‘I’ll out-bluff you,’” Gingrich said.

The committee had asked White House counsel Don McGahn in early June to say by Friday whether any tapes existed. The committee’s top Democrat said Wednesday that they would have considered issuing subpoenas if Trump refused to respond to the letter.

Comey has said he was always unfazed by the possibility of recordings. During the congressional testimony in which Comey accused Trump of improperly pressuring him to end the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Comey himself provided detailed accounts of five of his conversations with Trump. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he kept written records of their interactions because he did not trust the president to tell the truth about them.

Trump has accused Comey of lying. Tapes could have assisted the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, whom the Washington Post says is now probing the question of whether Trump’s behaviour toward Comey constituted obstruction of justice.

No president since Richard Nixon is thought to have employed a taping system. Nixon’s system recorded him having incriminating conversations about the Watergate scandal.

Trump is known for his belief that almost all publicity is good publicity. This is far from the first time he has made a sensational suggestion or assertion, dragged out the matter for a long period, and then failed to provide evidence.