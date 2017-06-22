N.B. languages commissioner calls for government officials to be bilingual

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's official languages commissioner says more senior provincial officials need to be able to speak both English and French.

In her fourth annual report, released today, Katherine d'Entremont says a survey of francophone organizations and municipalities showed only four of 21 said that French was always used at meetings with senior public servants.

She says that is unacceptable in Canada's only officially bilingual province.

D'Entremont also says she is concerned that bilingualism was not a stated requirement in competition advertisements for three legislative officer positions, including the chief electoral officer.

She says bilingualism should be a legislated requirement for those positions.