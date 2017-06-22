Power still off for 400 properties in Red Deer after Tuesday's windstorm
RED DEER, Alta. — The City of Red Deer says 400 homes and business are still without power after a violent windstorm hit central Alberta earlier this week.
In an update on its website, the city says it could be another two days before electricity is restored to everyone.
Homes where damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.
Windows were blown out at one city mall and the roof of at least one store was lifted off.
One person suffered minor injuries at a campground.
Red Deer remains under a local state of emergency.
