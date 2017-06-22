Teenager arrested and charged in death of Hamilton man
Hamilton police say a teenager has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 42-year-old man on June 3.
Dwayne Bride died in hospital after he was found on a sidewalk suffering wounds from a sharp-edged weapon.
Police said he was assaulted after an argument with two people on bicycles, and at one point, someone in a nearby apartment building threw eggs at Bride and the cyclists.
On Thursday, police said tips from the public led them to a 16-year-old Hamilton boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say a second male who was involved in the incident has been identified but will not be charged.
