Activist takes N.L. to court after being denied non-binary birth certificate
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Gemma Hickey has filed an application with the province's Supreme Court in St. John's challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act, saying it is unconstitutional and violates provincial and federal human rights legislation.
Hickey applied for a non-binary birth certificate in April and is believed to be the first in Canada to do so.
On the change-of-sex designation form there were only two options — male or female — so Hickey wrote in "non-binary" and checked it off.
Hickey says Service NL is still considering the application, and Hickey is without a birth certificate in the meantime, as the original was submitted with the application.
The case will be in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on July 28.