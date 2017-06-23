Boy charged in killing of 18-year-old woman on Halifax-area walkway

HALIFAX — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a young woman was found dying on a Halifax-area walkway earlier this month.

Chelsie Probert was found in medical distress on the north end Dartmouth pathway around 10 p.m. on June 6.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police have not released her cause of death.

On Thursday, officers in the Halifax Regional Police homicide unit arrested a 16-year-old boy at a Dartmouth home.