Defence for man accused of killing toddler and two adults won't call evidence

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The defence for an Alberta man charged with killing a 69-year-old woman, a young father and his two-year-old daughter has declared it will not call any evidence.

Derek Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hanne Meketch, Terry Blanchette and little Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in September 2015.

It is expected the Crown will begin its closing arguments on Monday morning.

Final instructions for the jury to begin deliberations could begin on Tuesday.

The jury has already heard that Saretzky confessed to slitting Blanchette's throat and later strangling, dismembering and cannibalizing Hailey before burning her remains.

Meketch had been killed about five days before the father and daughter.