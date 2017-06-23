N.L. unprepared for coming demographic time bomb, auditor general says

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general says the provincial government is not prepared for the coming demographic time bomb that will see about a third of residents reach age 65 or older within 20 years.

In a report released today, Terry Paddon says the province has not assessed future service needs or planned for costs.

He says the province is also challenged by a population shift away from coastal communities.

He says health care already accounts for 40 per cent of government spending, and those costs could rise by about $900 million by 2036, when nearly a third of residents will be over age 65.

Paddon's report also delves into roadwork, finding provincial members' priorities played a role in the selection of road projects.