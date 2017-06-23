Nalcor to give update on Muskrat Falls after pledging to lower water levels

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Nalcor Energy is slated to give an update today on the $11.7-billion Muskrat Falls hydro development in Labrador.

CEO Stan Marshall is expected to provide information this morning on the project, which is two years behind schedule and about $4 billion over budget.

It comes after the Crown corporation said it would lower water levels at the Muskrat Falls reservoir.

The premier's office said the action was in response to commitments made last year with the Innu Nation, the Nunatsiavut (new-NAT'-see-ah-voot) government and the NunatuKavut (noon-ah-TOO'-hah-voot) Community Council.

Nalcor says it will take several days to adjust the spillway gates to lower the water levels in the river above the Muskrat Falls generation facility.