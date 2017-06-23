QuickList: May inflation rate for selected Canadian cities
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's national annualized inflation rate was 1.3 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L.: 3.0 per cent (3.5)
— Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.4 (1.5)
— Halifax: 0.5 (0.8)
— Saint John, N.B.: 2.4 (2.7)
— Quebec: 0.6 (0.8)
— Montreal: 0.8 (1.0)
— Ottawa: 1.0 (1.6)
— Toronto: 1.9 (2.2)
— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 0.9 (1.5)
— Winnipeg: 1.1 (1.8)
— Regina: 0.9 (1.4)
— Saskatoon: 1.0 (1.6)
— Edmonton: 1.3 (1.7)
— Calgary: 1.4 (1.8)
— Vancouver: 1.8 (1.9)
— Victoria: 2.0 (2.3)
Most Popular
-
Halifax police make public plea for information in Chelsie Probert homicide
-
Update: Police say man shot by gunfire in Halifax neighbourhood is 23 years old
-
Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan
-
Winnipeg boy, 13, left dangling mid-air on Zipper ride at Wonder Shows carnival