Seven stories in the news for today, June 23

Seven stories in the news for Thursday, June 22

———

FTOUHI TELLS HEARING HE HAS NO MENTAL ISSUES

The Quebec man charged in the stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport says he has no mental or physical problems and does not use alcohol or drugs. Audio from Amor Ftouhi's court hearing on Wednesday was released yesterday. The court was told that the married father of three has dual Canadian-Tunisian citizenship and has lived in Canada for 10 years. Ftouhi will return to court next Wednesday.

———

SENATE DROPS AMENDMENTS, PASSES BUDGET BILL

The federal budget bill has passed the Senate without amendments, but the larger issue of which parliamentary chamber has the right to decide budgetary matters was left unresolved as Parliament shut down for the summer. Senators voted 50-33 to drop their insistence on amendments to the budget bill, but with a reminder that the chamber is constitutionally empowered to amend any legislation.

———

SON OF RUSSIAN SPIES WINS COURT FIGHT

The Toronto-born son of Russian spies has won a court battle to regain his Canadian citizenship after it was revoked by Ottawa. The Federal Court of Appeal decision in Alexander Vavilov's favour is the latest twist in an espionage saga that spans continents and cultures. His parents were among 11 people indicted on charges of conspiring to act as secret agents in the United States on behalf of the SVR, the Russian Federation's successor to the notorious KGB.

———

SEARS CANADA TO SHUTTER DOZENS OF STORES

Sears Canada will eliminate around 2,900 jobs and shutter 59 stores under a court-supervised restructuring. The announcement came Thursday after the company was granted temporary court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. the company, with roots that stretch back generations, hopes to exit court protection as soon as possible this year.

———

BLACKBERRY SET TO REPORT LATEST EARNINGS

BlackBerry will release its latest quarterly report today — the first since its stock bounced higher amid speculation that the former smartphone maker may be a prime acquisition target. BlackBerry's shares rose about 50 per cent from roughly $10 in April to a 52-week high of $15.82 on June 1 at the Toronto Stock Exchange. The increase came as Citron Research published a report saying BlackBerry is a likely buyout target at a sizable premium.

———

STOLEN 'SOUR TOE' RETURNED TO YUKON HOTEL

A mummified human toe that is the key ingredient in a strange drinking ritual in Dawson City is back where it belongs. RCMP say the shrivelled toe that was stolen last weekend has been returned to its rightful owner, along with a written apology. The toe, which is used in the Downtown Hotel's popular "sourtoe cocktail," had vanished on Saturday. The RCMP says charges are not expected to be laid.

———

CANADIAN ACCENT BEDEVILS ACTORS

Howie Mandel struggled more with his Canadian accent than medical jargon when he played a Boston doctor on the 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere." He says there were countless times with the director stopped filming because of the way he pronounced certain words. Although Canada's English accent can be subtle, it can be a hard one for some homegrown actors to shake when they're playing non-Canadian characters.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend Fete nationale festivities in four Quebec communities.

— Statistics Canada will releases the consumer price index for May.

— Gov. Gen. David Johnston will pin Meritorious Service Decorations on 49 recipients from across the country.