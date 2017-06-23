'Stock up, just in case,' says union leader as LCBO strike deadline looms

TORONTO — The Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the union representing its workers say they are planning to work around the clock to prevent a strike ahead of Canada Day, but the union president says consumers, bars and restaurants would be wise to stock up this weekend, just in case.

The LCBO has extended store hours — detailed on its website — so customers can do just that.

In the event of a labour disruption, the LCBO is planning to provide some level of service across the province.

But Smokey Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, says he believes that any stores the LCBO manages to keep open during a prolonged strike would eventually run out of stock because unionized workers control the warehouses.

The union says it's hoping to reach an agreement before the strike deadline at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.