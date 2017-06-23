Top soldier expected to issue directive encouraging participation in Pride

OTTAWA — Canada's top soldier, Gen. Jonathan Vance, is expected to issue a directive in the coming days encouraging military personnel to attend Pride events in uniform.

Sources are describing the measure as part of a larger effort to make the military more diverse and inclusive, which includes reaching out and interacting with different communities.

News of the pending directive comes after Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, head of the navy, issued his own order this week that lets sailors wear their uniform at Pride events without having to ask permission.

Military personnel generally have to seek authorization to wear their uniforms to public events.

Lloyd marched in last year's Pride parade in Toronto, and says he recently met with members of the LGBT community who identified the requirement as a barrier to closer relations between the two sides.