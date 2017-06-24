Several people hospitalized after chemical exposure at Ottawa-area golf club

OTTAWA — Several people were taken to hospital after officials say they were apparently exposed to a toxic mix of chlorine and an unknown acid at an Ottawa-area golf and country club.

The incident occurred Friday evening at the Amberwood Village club in Stittsville.

The Ottawa Fire Service said a Hazmat team was dispatched to the club, and fire officials said at least eight people were affected, though paramedics said they treated at least 13 patients.

Paramedics said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, however, there was no immediate word on the condition of those injured.