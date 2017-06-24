SIU investigating after vehicle drives off cliff, into Lake Erie

ELGIN COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man apparently drove his vehicle off a cliff and into Lake Erie Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit says an Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Elgin County detachment noticed a vehicle and began following it at about 4:30 p.m.

It says a short time later, the vehicle went off a cliff and into the lake.

The OPP say the officer was "observing for a suspicious vehicle" before the incident, when he or she noticed something being thrown from the vehicle and stopped to pick it up.

They say that while the officer was "patrolling the last known route" of the vehicle, he or she received a call from a civilian, who said the vehicle had gone over the cliff.

OPP say they located the vehicle Friday afternoon, and the marine unit would be called in on Saturday.

The SIU says that as of Saturday afternoon, OPP was still conducting a recovery operation.